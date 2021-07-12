STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID positive case forces abandonment of Derbyshire-Essex County game

The unnamed player has begun to self isolate and other members of the Derbyshire squad have been identified as close contacts.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The County Championship match between Derbyshire and Essex at Derby was on Monday abandoned ahead of the second day's play after an unnamed player tested positive for COVI-19.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took the decision after it was confirmed Monday morning that a member of the Derbyshire playing squad tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The unnamed player has begun to self isolate and other members of the Derbyshire squad have been identified as close contacts.

"Due to the isolation protocols and impact on Derbyshire's available playing squad the umpires have abandoned the match," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB said it has worked closely with Public Heath England and both Derbyshire and Essex County Cricket Clubs with the health and safety of players, staff and officials being the first priority.

"Confirmation on the awarding of points from the match will be announced in due course," the ECB added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Derbyshire Essex County Championship COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp