'Brave batsman, excellent fielder, nice human being': Srikkanth condoles Yashpal Sharma's death

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sixty-six-year-old Ex-India cricketer and national selector Yashpal Sharma's passing away on Tuesday came as a shock to the cricketing fraternity across the nation.

A gutsy middle-order batsman, he was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team and ended up being the team's second-highest run-scorer. His spunky 89 against the West Indies in the first match of the World Cup featuring Kapil's Devils had set the tone for India and he followed it up with a match-winning knock of 61 against England in the semifinal.

Yashpal's six off Bob Willis, when that match was in the balance, tilted the momentum in favour of India and remains one of the everlasting memories of the World Cup.

After retirement, Yashpal took up umpiring and commentary, before being appointed a national selector. He was part of the committee that picked the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

An affable man, who largely kept to himself, he was a teetotaler and remained a vegetarian. He was considered to be among the fittest Indian cricketers.

This made his death after a massive heart attack on Tuesday morning all the more shocking. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Former India captain K Srikkanth was at a loss of words to describe the passing away of his dear friend. Just before the lockdown last year, the 1983 World Cup-winning team members met often for the shooting and promotion of the film 83, which is yet to release.

"I was really shocked to hear the news. Never expected this as Yashpal was always fit. He was a nice human being and a gritty player. He was an excellent cricketer and may his soul rest in peace. I convey my condolences to his wife and other family members," said a visibly shocked Srikkanth.

Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs. In 42 ODIs, he made 883 runs. He also picked up one wicket each in the two formats to his credit.

As a Test cricketer, his best knock came in the India vs England series in 1981-82. Yashpal scored 140 in the Chennai Test sharing a record 316-run stand with Gundappa Viswanath who made 222. The two batted through the second day.

"Yashpal was a champion player in the 1983 World Cup. He played several gritty knocks. Right from our first win in the group stages against the West Indies and to the semifinals, his contribution was tremendous. They were very valuable for us and helped us win the World Cup. Apart from being a brave batsman, he was also an excellent fielder,'' recollected Srikkanth.

"Not just the World Cup even in other games be it Tests or ODIs, he had made vital contributions at crucial junctures. We will definitely miss him," added the former India captain.

Yashpal enjoyed stints as a national selector on several occasions.

He was first appointed as a national selector in the early 2000s and was part of the committee that gave MS Dhoni his maiden India call-up in 2004. Yashpal was also part of the selection panel that picked the 2011 World Cup-winning squad under Dhoni's leadership.

"He was a good selector. He was very helpful and his inputs were valuable as he was a constant figure in domestic matches." recollected Srikkanth.

The multi-faceted cricketer also served as coach of the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team.



