 Kumar Dharmasena among six match officials named for India's tour of Sri Lanka

The tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is will start from July 18 after the series was rescheduled last week.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kumar Dharmasena. (File | AFP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: ICC, Elite Panel Umpire, Kumar Dharmasena and match referee Ranjan Madugalle have been named as the officials for the upcoming India tour of Sri Lanka.

ICC international panel umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Raveendra Wimalasiri, Lyndon Hannibal and Prageeth Rambukwella have also been named for the upcoming series.

"The above officials have been appointed to officiate during the ODI and T20I series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

The three ODIs will be played on July 18, 20, and 23. The three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain, Dhawan will lead the team which will be coached by former skipper Dravid.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka cricketers came out of mandatory isolation on Sunday evening as they all returned negative results in their latest RT-PCR tests.

As per a report on ESPNcricinfo, only the players will be allowed to come out of isolation as of now, while coaches and other members of the support staff will be in isolation until Wednesday.

The players are likely to begin training sessions by Tuesday and this orders well for the limited-overs series against India.

Sri Lanka will likely be using the facilities at Khettarama stadium, while the India team will train at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), stated the report.

