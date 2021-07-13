STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket contract dispute: Muttiah Muralitharan slams four senior cricketers

Several Sri Lankan cricketers had refused to sign a contract with the board due to a pay dispute after agreeing to play against England on tour contract.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has slammed four senior players in the national team for the dispute over central contracts.

Many players, including seniors such as ex-captains Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera, have been involved in a long-standing dispute with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over central contracts.

Several Sri Lankan cricketers had refused to sign a contract with the board due to a pay dispute after agreeing to play against England on tour contract.

Sri Lankan players were said to have not signed the contracts over transparency issues, but Muralitharan said it was mainly because senior cricketers got less pay under the new performance-based system.

"This year we think they don't need a central contract, we can go with tour contracts," Murali told Hiru TV.

The cricketers have signed tour contracts ahead of the India series beginning July 18.

The 49-year-old Muralitharan, Test cricket's highest wicket-taker with 800 scalps, said that the senior cricketers did not allow other the young players to sign the contracts because of their pay cut.

Now that the players did not take it when it was offered by the board, Muralitharan said that they will not get central contracts.

Several senior players who are not part of the white-ball set-up are now without deals after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) withdrew offer of annual contracts.

Some players had later agreed to sign the central contracts after transparency details were revealed, but SLC only offered them tour contracts.

Thanks to SLC's new move, cricketers will not be paid on monthly basis anymore, making the Test players the worst affected as they have no tours scheduled until November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Cricket Muttiah Muralitharan player contracts
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp