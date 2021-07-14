Hardik’s all-round skills a must ahead of World Cup

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After coming back from surgery, it is always advisable to not take up a heavy workload and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been doing that to some extent. He underwent a lower back surgery in October 2019 and has not bowled much since his return to competitive cricket. In the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League, including the incomplete 2021 edition, he did not bowl a single ball. Though for the 2021 season, it is believed that it was primarily due to some niggle.

Hardik Pandya

There is a good chance of Pandya bowling regularly in the upcoming limited-overs series (3 ODIs and 3 T2OIs) against Sri Lanka, starting Sunday. The 27-year-old is bowling at the nets and also in the intra-squad matches in Colombo. It is welcome news for the team management, which will be keeping a close eye on his progress. It allows the Indian team the luxury of having six bowling options while not compromising on their batting strength.

“It becomes very important (that he bowls). It gives so much balance to the team when he can bowl. He has shown that he can hold his spot as a batsman, but you need Hardik to bowl,” Ajit Agarkar said in a virtual interaction on Tuesday.

“Considering how difficult the white-ball game is for the bowlers, you need a sixth bowler in my opinion. One or two guys will have tough days in T20 cricket. And Hardik is an ideal option. Even if he can contribute 2-3 overs in a T20 game, he takes pressure off the team,” the former India pacer added.

The all-rounder, with his big-hitting ability, has it in him to play as a pure batsman too, but he adds a different dimension to Team India when he can bowl. With the T20 World Cup slated to be held in the UAE this October-November, Pandya is an integral member and the team combination could primarily hinge on whether Pandya is able to bowl. India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who sustained a thigh muscle injury in IPL 2020, has also been under an injury cloud in recent times. He marked his international return against England in March earlier this year and impressed with his performances.

Agarkar is really keen to see the vice-captain in action against Sri Lanka.

"Sometimes when you observe, you know when the guy is confident about his own fitness. When you are confident in your own body, you will go flat out. That is one thing I would really be looking at in the series. We know what kind of quality he has and if he is fit, he provides something different. He was exceptional against England and looked like the Bhuvi of old."

Watch the Ind-SL 1st ODI on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Six