STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kusal Perera ruled out of India series due to injury: report

The team has not divulged the exact nature of the injury, nor withdrawn him officially, but a team doctor says he's likely to be out for six weeks, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Published: 16th July 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera

Former Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Former captain and Sri Lankan batting's mainstay Kusal Perera will be missing the six-match series against India starting July 18 due to an unspecified injury.

Perera was the captain of the Sri Lankan team in England but since the central contract dispute between players and cricket board, Dasun Shanaka has been appointed captain at his expense.

"Kusal Perera is almost certain to be out of Sri Lanka's series against India, after picking up a shoulder injury. The team has not divulged the exact nature of the injury, nor withdrawn him officially, but a team doctor says he's likely to be out for six weeks," ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Perera was one of Sri Lanka's three half-centurions in the ODI series against England.

The 30-year-old Perera has scored 3071 runs in 107 ODIs along with 1347 runs in 50 T20 Internationals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka cricket team India vs Sri Lanka Men in Blue
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp