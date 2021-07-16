STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Time for Shaw to put up a show in Sri Lanka as competition hots up for opening slot

With the kind of form the 21-year old has shown, all eyes will be on the Mumbaikar in the upcoming limited overs series against Sri Lanka, starting Sunday with the first ODI in Colombo

Published: 16th July 2021 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One has been hearing Prithvi Shaw's name for quite some time now, but it is rather surprising that the opener has only played eight internationals (five Tests and three ODIs). There is no doubt about the talent he possesses, but things have not gone according to his plan on and off the field with injuries also playing a part. Take for instance the year 2020, where he failed to deliver in international cricket and the Indian Premier League as well.

Questions about his technique became a subject of discussion too. His sparkling debut ton in 2018 looked like a distant memory. But he bounced back immensely in the domestic season earlier in the year, scoring 827 runs in eight Vijay Hazare matches. He followed that with an impressive 308 runs in the yet to be completed IPL 2021. He looked assured while batting and the element of confidence was back in his game. More importantly his attacking flair and instinct was still intact, which makes him dangerous.

With the kind of form the 21-year old has shown, all eyes will be on the Mumbaikar in the upcoming limited overs series against Sri Lanka, starting Sunday with the first ODI in Colombo. He is only going to benefit from the soothing presence of the head coach for the tour, Rahul Dravid, who has worked with him in the past during the India A tours.

ALSO READ: Eye on spinners in Sri Lanka series

"I expect Prithvi to come (into the Sri Lanka series) having analysed what his strengths are in his game. I would also expect him to live for the day, not think too far ahead nor too back," said former India opener WV Raman in a virtual interaction. “The other thing is that he will have the advantage of playing during the powerplay - the ball is new and coming on. So if he finds the gap, he can score boundaries frequently. And he is that kind of a player too, by nature.”

Raman is also aware of the things that were said about the youngster when he was out of form. But, Raman wants the player to disregard those things and not sacrifice his attacking game. "People cannot expect consistency straight away. It also took some time for (Virender) Sehwag to work things out. But Prithvi has to get on with the way he knows how to bat. He should not dilute or sacrifice the advantage that he has of being an attacking batsman and match-winner for the team," he said.  

This series is going to be of utmost importance for Shaw, who will also have his eyes on the T20 World Cup, but there is too much competition for the opening slot. Can the selectors ignore him if he scores heavily in the series and the remainder of the IPL 2021?

Watch the 1st ODI on 18th July 2021 LIVE on SONY TEN 1 and SONY SIX

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Sri Lanka Prithvi Shaw
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp