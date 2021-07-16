STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNPL 2021: Spartans coach confident of team's success this season

Spartans have match winners in all-rounder Vijay Shankar, leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin and medium-pacer Ganeshan Periyaswamy.

Published: 16th July 2021

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Salem Spartans will take on Lyca Kovai Kings in the inaugural match of the TNPL season five at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on July 19. The team has a new coach in former Ranji player and selector B Ramprakash and will be led by youngster Daryll Ferrario.

Within the limited time frame due to Covid-19 restrictions, the team has prepared well. Once the lockdown rules were relaxed for training, the team practised regularly at the Sumangali grounds, Santhoshapuram.

Coach Ramprakash is confident of a good show by his side as it has got the right mixture of experience and youth in its ranks. "We were together for fifteen days. We had ten days of net practice sessions and also had one-day match stimulation with good training. We also had gym sessions in the hotel," said Ramprakash.

Spartans have match winners in all-rounder Vijay Shankar, leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin and medium-pacer Ganeshan Periyaswamy. They also have Ferrario, who is an attacking batsman, and a few budding youngsters who have done well in the district games. So the team looks good to take on the battle.

"I am very happy and privileged to coach the team which is a bundle of energy with every player raring to go. I handled the junior state team in Kerala before so it will come in handy. We have a balanced side full of all-rounders. We also have a lot of experience in our ranks. It all boils down to how we start and carry forward the momentum,'' said the coach.

The 23-year-old Ferrario shifted to Kerala and played four seasons (2016-2019)  for them before returning to Tamil Nadu two years ago. He is a product of Don Bosco School, Egmore and has played the TNCA league in Chennai. "Daryll is an enthusiastic and experienced player. We have worked together in Kerala and have a very good rapport and understanding. Of course, I am sure he will deliver as a captain and lead by example," said Ramprakash.

The coach also informed that Vijay will bat at the top of the order. "Yes, Vijay will bat at the top of the order. He is a class player who can control the innings, dominate at will and also be a good finisher. He is our key player and will have to play a major role in the team's success. Murugan Ashwin is the key bowler and the trump card for us. We can use him any time to get wickets," opined the 54-year old.

Speaking on the tournament, Ramprakash said, "TNPL is a good platform to identify talent. Many players from the districts get good exposure. In our team, we have Abhishek who is an opening batsman and I believe that he has a good future."

