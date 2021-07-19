India vs Sri Lanka first ODI: Told everyone in dressing room that I'll hit my first ball for six, says Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan has revealed that he told everyone in the dressing room that he'll dispatch his first ball for a six no matter where the bowler bowled the ball.
Coming out to bat at number three, Ishan Kishan had hit his first ball in ODI cricket for a six against Sri Lanka here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.
Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Ishan Kishan (59) starred with the bat as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI. With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will now be played on Tuesday.
"I thought there were many things that fell my way. It was my birthday then I kept on that wicket for 50 overs. I knew the wicket did not have much to offer for the spinners. I knew it was the best chance to hit a first ball six and I had told you guys that I will dispatch the first ball for a six. Practice is very important and it helped me a lot," Kishan told teammate Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted on bcci.tv.
"When we were practicing, I knew I am in good touch. I was connecting the ball very well. The same thing I had to do in the match, I knew I do not need to change my approach," he added.
In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Kishan along with Suryakumar Yadav made their debuts in the 50-over format.
"For any player, when he knows that he will get the debut cap, there can be no prouder moment. I cherished the moment, there have been many wellwishers who have always wanted me to play for the country. It was a special feeling. I feel very proud that I got to make my debut in ODIs. I could have finished the match, but I am happy a made a little contribution for the side," said Kishan.
Earlier, India kept on taking wickets at regular intervals, but Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 43-run knock helped Sri Lanka post 262/9. For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets each.