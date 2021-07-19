STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to score 320-330 consistently in ODIs: West Indies coach Phil Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said he wants his side to score 320-330 consistently in the 50-over format.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said he wants his side to score 320-330 consistently in the 50-over format.

Simmons' comments come ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning this Wednesday at Barbados.

"We are looking for the way we batted to continue and improvements have to be made in the middle overs from 20-39 in order for us to get from 280-290 to the 320-330 we'll need against Australia. We've been discussing that since the Sri Lanka series so now it's time to put it into action," ESPNcricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

"It's been great that in the last series the top three all got hundreds and what we are asking of them now is one of the top three carry on until the end so we get to that 320-330," he added.

West Indies defeated Australia 4-1 in the recently concluded five-match T20I series. Kieron Pollard did not play a single match, and in his place, Nicholas Pooran stepped up to lead the side.

"The good thing about this series is that in different games different people came out as the ones leading. Dre [Russell] finished the first game, [Dwayne] Bravo took the mantle when he went up to bat, [Shimron] Hetymer had it, Chris [Gayle] had it in one game, [Sheldon] Cottrell came back in the last two games and showed what he's capable of," said Simmons.

"And Fabian [Allen], he showed in South Africa games what he can do later in the innings and how his bowling has improved -- he's always been dynamite in the field -- so they've all played their part," he added.

Australia and West Indies have played just six ODIs since the World Cup Super League began last year. "That's the only motivation you need, it's points and it's leading to World Cup 2023. The Australians are not going to be an easy target and they will be coming stronger after losing the T20 series," said Simmons.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

