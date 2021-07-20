STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur struck whirlwind 171-runs in World Cup semis

Harmanpreet Kaur had scored 171 runs off just 115 balls in the World Cup semis against Australia at the County Ground in Derby.

NEW DELHI: It was on this day, four years ago, when Harmanpreet Kaur went on to play a match-winning knock of 171 runs in the semi-finals of the 50-over Women's World Cup.

Kaur had scored 171 runs off just 115 balls in the World cup semi-final against Australia at the County Ground in Derby. The match was reduced to 42 overs per side due to rain.

India had won the toss and the Mithali Raj-led side elected to bat first. India was reduced to 35/2 in the 10th over as Smriti Mandhana (6) and Punam Raut (14) were sent back to the pavilion.

It was then, that Harmanpreet joined Mithali Raj in the middle and the duo went on to form a 66-run stand. Mithali (36) was sent back to the pavilion in the 25th over, but Harmanpreet continued to march on for India.

Harmanpreet found support in Deepti Sharma and both batters formed a 137-run stand for the fourth wicket. The right-handed Harmanpreet registered 20 fours and seven sixes in her innings to take India's total to 281/4 in the allotted 42 overs.

India then managed to defend the total as the side bundled out Australia for 245 runs. Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets while Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey registered two wickets each.

India managed to enter the finals of the tournament, and Harmanpreet was declared as the Player of the Match.

The Mithali Raj-led side, however, stumbled to a loss in the finals against hosts England in the finals at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

