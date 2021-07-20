STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 2018: Fakhar Zaman smashed highest individual ODI score for Pakistan

It was on this day, three years ago, that Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman played an unbeaten knock of 210 runs against Zimbabwe.

Published: 20th July 2021 02:36 PM

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on this day, three years ago, that Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman played an unbeaten knock of 210 runs against Zimbabwe in an ODI and became the highest individual scorer for the country in the 50-over format.

He also became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double ton in ODI history. The individual score of 200 has been scored by batsmen just eight times in ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first man to score a double ton in ODIs as he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2008 at Gwalior. Rohit Sharma has registered a double century in ODIs three times and also holds the record of the highest individual score in ODIs as he registered a knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Zaman opened the innings with Imam-ul-Haq and went on to build a partnership of 304-run for the first wicket. This is also the second-highest partnership for the first wicket in ODIs till date.

Zaman's blistering innings was studded with 24 fours and five sixes off 156 balls while Imam amassed 113 runs in 122 deliveries.

Asaf Ali, came to bat at number three, provided another quickfire knock of 50 runs off 22 balls including five fours and three sixes. Ali and Zaman guided Pakistan to a mammoth total of 399/1 in 50 overs at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

In pursuit of 400 runs, Pakistan bowlers bundled the hosts at 155 and won the match by a massive margin of 244 runs.

Shadab Khan bagged four wickets while Usman Shinwari and Faheem Ashraf scalped two wickets each.

