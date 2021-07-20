STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa easily win first ever T20 vs Ireland by 33 runs

Ireland delayed the outcome by playing out its quota of overs in losing its first ever Twenty20 with South Africa by 33 runs at Malahide.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, center left, celebrates taking the wicket of Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie during the T20 International match against South Africa at The Village, Dublin.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, center left, celebrates taking the wicket of Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie during the T20 International match against South Africa at The Village, Dublin. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBLIN: Ireland delayed the outcome by playing out its quota of overs in losing its first ever Twenty20 with South Africa by 33 runs at Malahide.

South Africa was restricted to a sub-par 165-7 bolstered by tailender Kagiso Rabada's four boundaries in the last over, but Ireland couldn't round up a chase.

At 46-5 in the eighth over, it was all but over, but the end was dragged out to 132-9.

The first of three T20s wasn't competitive, surprisingly so after a thrilling one-day international series that was drawn 1-1 last week.

Paul Stirling hit the first ball of Ireland's chase delivered by George Linde for a six over deep midwicket.

On the second ball, his middle stump was bowled.

Fellow opener Kevin O'Brien, back for the T20s, went for a first-ball duck, caught and bowled by Rabada.

George Dockrell and Andy Balbirnie tried going after Lungi Ngidi, only to edge behind on 2 and 22 respectively.

It became a game-over 46-5 when Simi Singh, a century-maker in the last ODI on Friday, was bowled for 4 by left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who took 4-27.

Last pair Barry McCarthy and Josh Little held out South Africa by scoring T20 career-bests of 30 and 15 in an unbeaten stand of 44.

Sent in to bat, the South Africans made starts, but every time someone tried to up the run rate they were soon out.

The high score was 39 from Aiden Markram.

Quinton de Kock made 20 off 11 until he mistimed to mid off, and Janneman Malan was out for 4 at midwicket to a fumbled catch.

Captain Temba Bavuma tried reverse sweeping only to edge behind at 44-3.

There were 26 more balls without a boundary.

Rassie van der Duren had enough, and went for 25 off 18.

Markram added his 39 off 30 and was stumped at 115-5.

Medium-pacer Mark Adair had a well deserved 3-22 off three overs before he was given the ball for the last over, which South Africa started on 147-8.

Rabada hit the first four deliveries to the boundary and 17 came from the morale-boosting over.

The second T20 is on Thursday in Belfast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa South Africa vs Ireland South Africa vs Ireland T20 Series South Africa vs Ireland First T20 South Africa vs Ireland Series Ireland
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp