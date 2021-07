Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI: Lankans win toss, opt to bat

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second ODI, here on Tuesday.

India is fielding an unchanged side, while pacer Kasun Rajitha comes in for fast bowler Isuru Udana in the Sri Lankan playing XI.

India had defeated the hosts by seven wickets in the the opening game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Teams:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(C), Ishan Kishan(WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.