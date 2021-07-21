STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Injured Avesh Khan all but out of England series with left thumb fracture

Avesh Khan, the right-arm fast bowler was bowling for the County Select XI side after a few of their players went on mandatory isolation for coming in contact with COVID-19 positive people.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

India Red star Avesh Khan

Indian cricketer Avesh Khan (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Young fast bowler Avesh Khan's tour of England is set to end abruptly after being ruled out of India's warm-up first-class game against County XI due to a left-thumb fracture he sustained on the opening day of the match in Durham.

Khan, the right-arm fast bowler represented the County XI side after a few of their players went on mandatory isolation for coming in contact with COVID-19 positive people.

A senior BCCI official informed that Khan, who was a stand-by player, could be out for a considerable period of time due to the injury and the Indian team management will have at least one net bowler short going into the Test series, starting August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

"Avesh is not likely to take any further part in the series leave alone this game. It's a thumb fracture. He will not be bowling for at least a month and after that rehabilitation is likely to start. In another three days, the picture is supposed to get clearer," the BCCI source said.

The BCCI on Wednesday didn't elaborate on the exact nature of the injury but stated: "Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game."

Khan got injured while bowling the penultimate delivery of his 10th over during the post-lunch session on Tuesday when he stopped a rasping bowler's back-drive from Hanuma Vihari on reflex with his left hand.

He was seemingly in great pain and immediately sought medical help and one of the commentators on Durham's YouTube channel said that it seemed as if there has been a dislocation of thumb.

The 24-year-old has 100 wickets from 26 first-class games and many believed that he could have made his Test debut at some point with five Test matches on the anvil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India tour of England India in England India vs County Select XI Covid 19 Avesh Khan Durham
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp