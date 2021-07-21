STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Specific T20 drills help Sai Sudharsan shine on TNPL debut

Despite a splendid show, Sudharsan was modest abaout his effort and insisted that T20-specific batting drills helped him prepare for the TNPL.

Published: 21st July 2021 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

TN Premier League logo

TN Premier League logo (Photo| Facebook via TNPL)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has seen a fair share of fresh talents make a mark since the inaugural edition in 2016. Lyca Kovai Kings' B Sai Sudharsan is a new arrival in the league this year, and he seems set to make a breakthrough this season. On his debut against Salem Spartans at Chepauk on Monday, he came to the fore with a sparkling innings of 87 in just 43 balls. The match was eventually abandoned due to heavy rain but the left-hander made sure that he left his stamp before the heavens opened up.

Former Tamil Nadu Ranji-winning captain S Vasudevan, who is most likely to continue as the chairman of the senior state selection committee, was thoroughly impressed with the efforts of Sudharsan.

"It was a good effort from Sai. He did not look nervous. T20 is all about youth and the sooner a player adapts the better,'' said Vasudevan.

Despite a splendid show, Sudharsan was modest abaout his effort and insisted that T20-specific batting drills helped him prepare for the TNPL. He was also pleased with the true nature of the pitch at Chepauk.
"It was a great experience making my debut and performing at Chepauk. My captain and coach gave me full freedom to express myself. That helped me. In addition, during the practice sessions, I did some drills to improve my bat flow and that came in handy,'' said an elated Sudharsan.

Vasudevan pointed out that the quality of bowling in the TNPL was a notch higher than the senior division TNCA league. He also believed that handling pressure was the key for a player to prove his mettle.
Importantly, Sudharsan gave a good account of himself against the likes of Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

"The Chepauk surface was very good to bat on and it was a great experience to bat on a surface where international matches are played. Vijay Shankar, Ashwin and Periyaswamy are quality bowlers. While facing them, I was a bit more focused as they are established bowlers who could pose a threat at any time,'' explained Sai.

Consdiering the form that the youngster was in, he could have made a century had he stayed on a bit longer. His clean hitting and ability to clear the fence stood out. He was also able to play both the medium-pacers and spinners with equal ease.

"At the TNPL level, most of the bowlers are experienced and the quality is good. One cannot get good scoring opportunities often, so I have learnt that one should make the most of the time in the middle. I will certainly try to stay till the very end when I get an opportunity next time and make a big score. I thank all my coaches and mentors for helping me adapt to the shortest format of the game,'' signed off the former TN U-19 captain.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPL Sai sudharsan
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp