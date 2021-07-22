STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka fined for slow overrate in second ODI against India

The slow over-rate also cost Sri Lanka one point from their tally of Cricket World Cup Super League points.

Published: 22nd July 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka were on Thursday fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second One-Day International against India here.

ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration in the match on Tuesday.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC said in a statement.

The slow over-rate also cost Sri Lanka one point from their tally of Super League points.

"In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short," the governing body said.

"Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose one point from their points tally during the Super League."

The ongoing three-game series is part of the CWC Super League.

Host skipper Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India tour of Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka ODI India vs Sri Lanka second ODI India vs Sri Lanka ODI series Dasun Shanaka ICC
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp