STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ireland postpones visit by Zimbabwe cricket team

Zimbabwe's limited-overs cricket tour of Ireland in two weeks has been postponed because of the pandemic.

Published: 23rd July 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ireland Cricket Team

Ireland Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBLIN: Zimbabwe's limited-overs cricket tour of Ireland in two weeks has been postponed because of the pandemic.

The teams were scheduled to play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20s from Aug.6-24 in Belfast and Bready.

But in Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe is on the U.K.

red list for a seriously high level of coronavirus cases.

In terms of travel, it means only British and Ireland nationals and British residents are allowed to enter from red list countries.

In Ireland, visitors from Zimbabwe must serve a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, South Africa, from another red list country, is touring Ireland.

Yet, Cricket Ireland decided to reschedule the Zimbabwe tour.

"It is now anticipated that the series will be held in August-September, but that some venue changes may be required to accommodate the latest advice received," Cricket Ireland said in a statement on Thursday.

"These changes may have a number of knock-on effects with the broader playing schedule as well, and the outcome of these changes will be communicated in due course."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Ireland vs Zimbabwe Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe ODI Series Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 Series
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp