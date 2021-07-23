STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies vs Australia second ODI postponed after COVID positive

The second ODI between the West Indies and Australia was postponed after a staff member of the host side tested positive for the coronavirus.

Published: 23rd July 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Australia Cricket Team

Australia Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRIDGETOWN: The second one-day international between the West Indies and Australia was postponed after a staff member of the host side tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person was not named by Cricket West Indies.

In the event of a positive test, the series protocols specify both teams and match officials return immediately to their hotel and be retested.

They remain in isolation depending on the results of the tests.

"A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed," CWI said on Thursday.

The third and last day-night match is scheduled for Saturday.

The toss for the second ODI was won by Australia, which chose to bat first at Kensington Oval.

Australia won the first ODI on Tuesday by 133 runs.

