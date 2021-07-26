STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID effect: One T20 cut from Pakistan vs. West Indies five-match series

Ricky Skerritt, the Cricket West Indies president, said Sunday he had consulted with the Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of the announcement.

West Indies T20

The victorious West Indies team. (Photo @windiescricket)

By Associated Press

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies reduced its Twenty20 series against Pakistan to four matches with the rescheduled opener at Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

The planned five-match series was cut to four after West Indies’ ongoing one-day international series against Australia was rescheduled to finish on Monday in Bridgetown. That was due to a positive test for COVID-19 by a non-playing West Indies staff member.

The second, third and fourth T20 games will be on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, respectively, at Guyana National Stadium.

The T20 series will be followed by two test matches at Kingston's Sabina Park from Aug. 12

