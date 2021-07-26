STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka first T20: Knew spinners would do the job on this wicket, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, India's stand-in skipper for the tour of Sri Lanka, said he had faith in his spinners to pull off a win in the first T20.

Published: 26th July 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Shikhar Dhawan, India's stand-in skipper for the tour of Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan, India's stand-in skipper for the tour of Sri Lanka (Photo | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Shikhar Dhawan, India's stand-in skipper for the tour of Sri Lanka, said he had faith in his spinners to pull off a win in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka. India defeated the home team by 38 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"We knew our spinners will do the job on that wicket," said Dhawan after the match at the post-match presentation.

"Bhuvi bowled well, so was KP (Krunal Pandya). Everyone stood up and even Varun [Chakravarthy] too playing his first match did well giving a few runs and got the wicket," added Dhawan.

Sri Lanka had got off to a good start raising 50 in seven overs while chasing 164. However, even before reaching 50, they had lost two key wickets to spinners Krunal Pandya (1/16 in two overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/19 in four overs).

Leg-spinner Chakravarthy (1/28 in 4 overs) too chipped in. Altogether, the spinners conceded 63 runs in 10 overs and picked three wickets.

"I thought we were 10-15 runs short. I feel we played quite well after losing early wickets. It was about one or two boundaries, we knew we could get going," said Dhawan, who made 46 off 36 balls.

He praised batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who made 50 off 34 balls with five fours and two sixes.

"He (Yadav) is a great player and we enjoy watching him bat. He took the pressure from me and the way he plays calculated shots was amazing to watch. They were playing well, Prithvi is playing well and he is going to bounce back stronger. He's (Varun) difficult to pick, I am very happy for him," added Dhawan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka First T20 India vs Sri Lanka T20 Series India vs Sri Lanka Series Shikhar Dhawan
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp