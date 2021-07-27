STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni sports retro jersey for advertisement shoot, fans love it

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has hogged the limelight as his pictures in retro jersey went viral after an advertisement shoot.

Published: 27th July 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former India skipper MS Dhoni

Former India skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Legendary cricketer and former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hogged the limelight as his pictures in retro jersey went viral after an advertisement shoot.

Filmmaker Farah Khan directed Dhoni for an advertisement and as soon as the pictures were revealed, the fans and followers couldn't keep calm as they saw the former Indian skipper in the retro jersey.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a picture with Dhoni from the sets of their shoot, wherein he can be seen sporting the team India's jersey.

Along with it, she revealed that Dhoni took photographs with everyone present at the shoot right from her to the spot boys.

"Directed @mahi7781 for an ad today .. What an amazing guy.. so punctual, so down to earth, took pics with everyone frm clients to spotboys with a smile..im a fan now.. pic credit: @dabbooratnani #nonakhrastar," she wrote.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year. The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will be back in action when the UAE leg of IPL resumes in September.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the remainder of IPL. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 to resume IPL 2021. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the final of IPL 2021 on October 15 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Jersey
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp