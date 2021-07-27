STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Second India-Sri Lanka T20 postponed to Wednesday as Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19

Krunal Pandya, who tested positive on Tuesday morning, has been quarantined and the entire contingent's RT-PCR test reports are awaited.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday was postponed by a day after visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

Krunal, who tested positive on Tuesday morning, has been quarantined and the entire contingent's RT-PCR test reports are awaited.

"The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts," the release added.

The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.

"The reports will come in the evening (around 6 pm) and if everyone is in the clear, we can have the match on Wednesday. Maximum among the eight close contacts who are also in mandatory isolation are players," Shah added.

The match was to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium here.

Now there will be back-to-back matches on Wednesday and Thursday.

India won the first T20 international by 38 runs and it is quite baffling as to how Krunal, who has been a part of the strict bio-bubble for the past one month, contracted the virus.

The development is also likely to affect the travel plans of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were due to join the Indian team in England after this series for an upcoming Test assignment against England next month.

The duo were supposed to link up with the red ball squad in UK after the completion of the T20 series and it is still not clear whether these two are among the eight, who were in close contact of Krunal.

The third and final T20 is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya Coronavirus India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Series India Vs Sri Lanka T20 Series India Vs Sri Lanka Second T20
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp