Sachin Tendulkar comes to aid of 19-year-old Dipti Vishvasrao​, helps her pursue dream of becoming doctor

Sachin Tendulkar has come to the aid of 19-year-old Dipti Vishvasrao, a resident of Zarye village in Ratnagiri district.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Little Master Sachin Tendulkar has come to the aid of 19-year-old Dipti Vishvasrao, a resident of Zarye village in Ratnagiri district, and the latter is now on course towards becoming the first lady doctor from her village.

Even though she was a brilliant student all throughout and had always dreamt of becoming a doctor, getting to her goal was never too easy. During the lockdown, she would travel a kilometre everyday since her village was remotely located, so she could get a network connection to be able to continue her studies online.

Her hard work paid rich dividends as Dipti who had performed exceptionally well in her board examinations, and also successfully cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), secured admission to the Government Medical College at Akola.

But that was not enough, as even after successfully securing admission to a medical college, financial constraints were preventing Dipti from pursuing her dreams. After securing admission to the medical college, she was unable to afford the fees and other expenses due to her father's modest income. While her relatives contributed to the fees, she was still short of funds for the hostel and other expenses.

Just when she was losing hope, Tendulkar came to the rescue. His timely intervention through his foundation, in association with the Seva Sahyog Foundation (SSF) ensured that Dipti is well on track to realising her dreams and aspirations of becoming the first girl from her village to become a doctor.

A video message from SSF's Twitter handle has Dipti saying: "I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar Foundation for awarding me the scholarship. The scholarship has lightened all my financial burden which allows me to focus more on my studies. My lifelong dream of becoming a doctor is now moving forward and is becoming reality at Government medical college Akola. I promise I will work hard and one day I will be able to help other brilliant students for fulfilling their dreams just as Sachin Tendulkar Foundation helped (me)."

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "Dipti's journey is a shining example of chasing one's dreams and making them a reality. Her story will inspire many others to work hard towards their goals. My best wishes to Dipti for the future!"

Despite challenges in reaching her family at their remote village, Tendulkar along with officials of the SSF ensured that the required funds were arranged within a short span of time. Dipti is just one of the several beneficiaries of the partnership between Sachin Tendulkar through his foundation and Vidyarthi Vikas Yojna (VVY) -- a project of the SSF. This project works towards providing financial support to students from the underprivileged section of society to pursue higher education.

