STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Updates from UK: Ajinkya Rahane back in training session, chances of playing first Test increases

Rahane didn't play India's first-class game against Select County XI because of a "mild swelling around his left upper hamstring."

Published: 27th July 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Indian men's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

Indian men's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DURHAM: There is some good news in store for India's Test team, currently training in Durham as vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is showing signs of recovery from the hamstring niggle and has started practising ahead of the first Test against England starting in Nottingham from August 4.

Rahane didn't play India's first-class game against Select County XI because of a "mild swelling around his left upper hamstring."

He was administered injection to reduce the swelling and the pain associated with the injury.

It was learnt that Rahane has returned to practice on the day and apart from fielding and physical training sessions, he also had a proper net session at the Riverside Ground of Durham County.

While Suryakumar Yadav is being flown in alongside Prithvi Shaw as a middle-order cover but Rahane's recovery is a good sign as the Indian vice-captain looks a likely starter in Nottingham.

In any case, Shaw and Surya is unlikely to reach Nottingham before the start of the first Test as they will have to undergo hard quarantine before being merged into the bio-bubble.

In any case, if Rahane happened to miss out, KL Rahul will be the first-choice replacement in the middle-order.

Mayank Agarwal is set to reclaim his opener's slot alongside Rohit Sharma while Mohammed Siraj is also in the mix to start against England.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane England vs India Test series
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp