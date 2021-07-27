STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard hits out at poor pitches after ODI series loss to Australia

Kieron Pollard has hit out at the quality of pitches laid for the ongoing ODI series against Australia after the Caribbean side lost the series 2-1.

Published: 27th July 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has hit out at the quality of pitches laid for the ongoing ODI series against Australia after the Caribbean side lost the series 2-1 here.

Two of the matches saw teams batting first score less than 200 while in one, the team batting first, Australia barely managed to cross 250, scoring 252/9.

"Coming here to Barbados, I think both teams struggled on the pitch and I think that's unacceptable for international cricket," Pollard said after the third ODI that Windies lost by six wickets to lose series.

"We're not going to make excuses. We accept that we batted badly but I don't think the scores that we have gotten in this three-match series, for two top international teams, I think that's very embarrassing for us as a people. Coming from St Lucia to this, I think it is absolutely ridiculous," he added.

Pollard said that the players are unnecessarily blamed for poor scores on bad wickets.

"The reality is, we as players sometimes we get the brunt of the accusations and all the bad stuff. But give guys the opportunity to come and play on some good cricketing wickets," he added.

"It goes back even to our regional cricket as well. I think as a whole we need to do better, and we as individuals need to do better as well. So we're not going to cast blame. We're going to accept responsibility as well. But I think as a holistic approach and holistic view to move forward."

