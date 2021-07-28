Mokit guides Dindigul to a five-wicket win

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chasing a small total is not always straightforward. Sometimes, players can tend to be carefree and leave it to others to get the job done. That is what seemed to happen in TNPL-5 on Tuesday as several key Dindigul Dragaons players lost their wickets due to poor shot selection. But Hari Nishanth (38) and RS Mokit Hariharan (41 n.o.) chipped in with valuable contributions to help Dindigul beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by five wickets at Chepauk here on Tuesday.

After Hari Nishanath got out, Mokit played sensibly as he chose the right balls to go after. He managed to keep the scoreboard ticking along with the lower-order. Trichy’s sloppy fielding towards the end also came to Dindigul’s aid. Earlier, sent in to bat, Ruby Trichy Warriors posted 145 for 5 in the allotted 20 overs, thanks to a valuable 45 by youngster Nidhish Rajagopal.

It was the only notable contribution in Trichy’s innings. The rest got pretty starts, but even in a T20 game, you need at least a couple of batsmen to carry on and inflict some serious damage on the opposition bowling unit. The Dindigul attack, to its credit, exhibited discipline and was suitably rewarded.

A partnership of 65 was stitched together in just 45 balls between Rajagopal and Muhammed Adnan Khan, but the latter’s untimely dismissal meant that the end-overs acceleration never materialised. Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh (2-24) was the pick of the Dindigul bowlers as he troubled the Trichy top-order with his pace and subtle variations.

Brief scores: Ruby Trichy Warriors 145/5 in 20 ovs (Nidhish Rajagopal 45, Muhammed Adnan Khan 26) lost to Dindigul Dragons 149/5 in 19.2 ovs (Hari Nishanth 38, RS Mokit Hariharan 41 n.o.)