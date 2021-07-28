UK diary: India has centre wicket training; Rishabh Pant bats in the nets
The BCCI also posted pictures of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, flamboyant batsman KL Rahul, his Karnataka teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Kohli batting in the nets.
Published: 28th July 2021 09:26 AM | Last Updated: 28th July 2021 09:26 AM | A+A A-
DURHAM: Ahead of the gruelling five Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli, had a centre wicket training at the Durhan Cricket Club here on Tuesday.
Aggressive wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who had joined the Test team after recovering from Covid-19, also batted in the nets.
"TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England," the BCCI said in a tweet.
#TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y71qe4b4mo— BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021
Similarly vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and experienced opener Rohit Sharma too batted in the nets, as per the pictures tweeted by the Board.
Earlier, the team played a three-day warm-up game against County XI here as a part of their preparation for the Test series.
The game ended in a draw.
The first Test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.