STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka thrash India by 7 wickets to win T20 series 2-1

De Silva showed when scoring boundaries is not possible, working the ball around is the best way, something the Indian batsmen failed to do.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (L) and Dhananjaya de Silva run between the wickets during 3rd T20 match against India at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 29, 2021.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (L) and Dhananjaya de Silva run between the wickets during 3rd T20 match against India at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 29, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Exposing India's young batsmen's inability to tackle spin, Sri Lanka conjured up a seven-wicket victory in the deciding third Twenty20 to hand the fancied Asian neighbours a 2-1 series defeat, here on Thursday.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/9) made the Indians dance to his tunes on his 24th birthday, playing a crucial role in restricting them to a paltry 81 for eight, which is their lowest against the Lankans.

The match was reduced to a no-contest after India's disappointing batting display as off-spinner Akila Danajaya too troubled the batsmen though he did not take any wicket.

The COVID-19 related isolation of nine players affected the team balance adversely with the rookie Indian batsmen looked miserable with the ball not coming on to the bat.

The small target gave the hosts the luxury to adopt a cautious approach.

They too struggled against the Indian spinners before overhauling the target with 5.3 overs to spare.

It is Sri Lanka's first ever T20 series win over India.

India had won the preceding ODI series 2-1.

Rahul Chahar dismissed both the openers -- Avishka Fernando (12) and Minod Bhanuka (18) -- and Sadeera Samarawickrama (6) but such a small total did not give India any chance to script a comeback.

Sri Lanka's top batsman Dhananjaya de Silva (23 not out), though, nudged the ball around nicely for singles and doubles to take the side past the finish line.

De Silva showed when scoring boundaries is not possible, working the ball around is the best way, something the Indian batsmen failed to do.

After shining with ball in his hand, Hasaranga also scored 14 runs.

The footwork of the Indians against the spinners did not inspire any confidence, looking into future, as they remained doubtful whether to play on front-foot or the back-foot.

Perhaps, they are used to playing on placid IPL tracks where the ball comes on to the bat nicely.

Hasaranga returned exceptional figures as he took four wickets and conceded only nine runs in his four overs.

Dananjaya gave away just 11 runs in his four overs.

Only three Indian batsmen could manage the double-digit score with number seven Kuldeep Yadav being the best with his 23-run unbeaten knock.

Such was the dominance of the home bowlers that India hit only four boundaries in entire 20-over innings.

The Sri Lankans threw themselves on the field, plucking some sensational catches and stopping runs as well with agile efforts.

The pitch was much better than the one used for the second match and it helped the bowlers as well as in stroke-play, making it an even contest.

There was bounce available and pacer Dushmantha Chameera hit the deck hard to get one to fly, which Shikhar Dhawan (0) could not connect properly, just managing an edge that was taken in slips.

Devdutt Padikkal, who looked in sublime touch, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, played some fluent shots before the hosts suddenly turned the heat on the Indians.

First Padikkal (9) was run out and and then wrist spinner Hasaranga caused a flutter by dismissing Sanju Samson (0) and Gaikwad (14) in a space of three balls.

Samson went on back foot to miss the line when he should have been defending on the front foot while Gaikwad offered the front foot but was hoodwinked by a googly and was adjudged leg-before.

It left India reeling at 25 for four inside the Power-play.

If that was not enough, the home skipper piled on India's miseries by pulling off a stunning return catch to spell the ouster of Nitish Rana (6).

At the half-way stage, India were reeling at 39 for five.

From there on, not much was left in the match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka vs India series T20 series
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp