Ashes: ECB look to work with CA on bubble environments, family provision and quarantine rules

Several meetings have been held between the England Men's players, ECB and Team England Player Partnership to discuss provisional plans for the tour of Australia later in the year.

Published: 31st July 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

England captain Joe Root looks on, during a nets session at Edgbaston ahead of the second cricket test against New Zealand in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) have issued a joint statement regarding the proposed Men's Ashes tour to Australia planned for winter 2021/22.

"All parties are collaborating and will continue to work together to understand protocols around bubble environments, family provision and quarantine rules that will be in place for the tour during the current COVID-19 pandemic," the joint statement read.

With player and management's welfare paramount, the ECB will discuss planning and operational requirements with Cricket Australia in the coming weeks and how they seek to implement their policies in partnership with state and federal governments.

All stakeholders are committed to putting player and staff welfare as the main priority and finding the right solutions that enable the England team to compete with the best players and at the highest possible standard that the Ashes series deserves.

The Men's Ashes is scheduled to start on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane, and the five-Test series will conclude in Perth.

In a joint statement with the Professional Cricketers' Association on Friday, the governing bodies reiterated their desire for the five-test series to be played at the highest possible standard.

Meetings with Cricket Australia are set to occur in the coming weeks.

The Australian government has limited the number of overseas arrivals during the pandemic, with thousands of its citizens unable to return and COVID-19 cases surging in the country's largest cities amid a slow rollout of the vaccination programme.

England's test squad, and in particular the players who feature in all formats, could go up to four months without seeing family due to the Ashes taking place three weeks after the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman finishes in November.

Former Ashes winning-captain Michael Vaughan said last week he would be amazed if England was at full strength unless travel exemption was given for the families of the touring party.

A potential alternative would be to base the families in New Zealand, where a travel corridor into Australia was established, although this month that was suspended.

(With PTI Inputs)

