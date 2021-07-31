STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England vs India: BCCI backs team's request to fly in Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw amid COVID outbreak

The BCCI had on July 26 informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee had named Prithvi and Suryakumar as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England.

Published: 31st July 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on day one of the first cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has backed the request of the team management and Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar will join the Indian contingent in England for the five-match Test series. This after there were doubts on whether there will be a change of plan with the duo being isolated as close contacts of Krunal Pandya in Colombo ahead of the second T20I in the Island Nation.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the board officials discussed the situation after Suryakumar and Shaw had to be isolated ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka, but the board secretary backed the call from skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri to send the duo to UK for the Test series.

"There were discussions if there needs to be a change in plan after the duo had to be isolated as close contacts of Krunal Pandya. But with the reports coming in negative for COVID-19, the secretary felt it was best to back the request of the team management and send them to UK," the source said.

The BCCI had on July 26 informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee had named Prithvi and Suryakumar as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England as all-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries.

As per the release, Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger during the three-day practice game against County Select XI. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. As a result, the spinner had been ruled out of the remainder of the England tour.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He was also ruled out of India's Tour of England. Opening batsman Shubman Gill had sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final and he was also ruled out.

The Test series between India and England commences on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

The Indian limited overs side led by Shikhar Dhawan reached Bengaluru on Friday evening from Sri Lanka where three members of the squad -- Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya were forced to stay back after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gowtham and Chahal were already among the eight isolated cricketers but on Friday, their pre-departure RT-PCR reports came positive and they had to be put in mandatory isolation as per health protocols of the country.

A BCCI official had earlier in the day said that the squad has left from Colombo but is still waiting at the airport after the fresh cases came to light and is expected to leave later in the day.

"Yuzi and Gowtham have tested positive as the team was supposed to return by a charter flight to Bengaluru sans Krunal Pandya.

But now as per rules, Gowtham and Yuzi will also have to be in seven-day isolation in Sri Lanka.

The contingent has reached Bengaluru," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"They will take connecting flights to their respective cities from Bengaluru as they get a much required break after more than six weeks inside the bio-bubble in Mumbai and Colombo," the source added.

It is expected that Krunal, if he returns with two negative RT-PCR reports, will be able to travel back sometime during middle of next week.

Every member before boarding a return flight was supposed to undergo an RT-PCR test and there Gowtham and Chahal, deemed as close contacts of Krunal, have been found positive.

Six others -- Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Deepak Chahar -- are free to depart the country.

All the nine players were together after the first game and then on July 27th, the day of the second T20 International, Krunal had a sore throat and showed symptoms after which he was tested and found to be COVID-19 positive.

The second T20 International had to be postponed by a day and the eight close contacts were also not allowed to take the field.

It was learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah took special initiative to ensure that all players are in isolation despite testing negative.

The decision proved to be a prudent one as even though Gowtham and Chahal had tested negative on Tuesday, they have now subsequently been found positive.

Most of the players have had at least one shot of vaccination.

Surya, Shaw to link up with team in Nottingham 

Meanwhile, Shaw and Surya are supposed to fly to the United Kingdom where they will join the Test squad as replacement players after Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar got injured.

It is understood that both players will do their hard (room) quarantine in Nottingham itself.

The Indian team on Friday had their final training session at the Chester-Lee Street ground in Durham, which was their training cum warm-up match base for the last 2 weeks.

The team will have a bubble to bubble transfer from Durham to Nottingham.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryakumar Yadav Prithvi Shaw Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp