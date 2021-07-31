STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket wished Isuru Udana, who was a valuable player in Sri Lanka's white-ball teams, the very best in his future endeavors.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana

Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana (Photo | AP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket.

"I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players," said Udana whilst notifying his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket.

"It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country," he added.

Sri Lanka Cricket also wished Udana, who was a valuable player in Sri Lanka's white-ball teams, the very best in his future endeavors.

Udana played 21 ODIs and 35 T20Is for Sri Lanka, managing to take 45 wickets across both the formats. The left-arm pacer recently featured in the T20I series against India and he was unable to take a single wicket.

He also played one ODI against India earlier this month, recording figures of 0-27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Isuru Udana Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp