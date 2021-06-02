STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Quite excited about playing Test cricket again, says Mithali Raj

After a span of seven years, Indian women will play their first Test against England in June.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mithali_Raj

Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: India Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj has said that she is really excited to be playing a Test match against England in June this year.

After a span of seven years, Indian women will play their first Test against England in June. Later this year, India will also lock horns against Australia in a day-night Test which will be played at the WACA, Perth.

"I was a part of the 2014 Test match in England, it has been some time for the players who were a part of that particular match. We have some new players in the squad and I am quite excited about playing a Test match. Leading the side which has some players who will play the Test match for the first time, it is a different experience. It is one of the oldest formats of the sport, all of us are excited to play against a strong England side," said Mithali in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

When senior pro-Jhulan Goswami was asked about playing Test matches, she said: "When you are representing your country, you want to do extra and you want to contribute to your team. After seven years, we are going to play Test cricket. As a bowler, you have to bowl long spells."

The women's team will take on England in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16.

Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester. Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

The third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before in Chelmsford. The match will now be held on July 14 instead of July 15 due to broadcasting issues.

India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mithali Raj Test cricket womens cricket India vs England
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp