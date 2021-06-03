STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Super League to resume in Abu Dhabi on June 9

In order to finish the tournament before Paksitan's tour of England, there will be six double-headers.

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Peshawar Zalmi's celebrates the dismissal of Karachi Kings' Colin Ingram (L) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

Peshawar Zalmi's celebrates the dismissal of Karachi Kings' Colin Ingram (L) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume here on June 9, three months after it was suspended due to COVID-19 cases in its bio-secure bubble in Karachi.

Fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United in what will be the 15th match of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The final is slated for June 24.

In order to finish the tournament before Paksitan's tour of England, there will be six double-headers -- five of them preliminary round and the sixth one on June 21 when the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played.

"The remaining PSL matches will be played in Abu Dhabi from 9-24 June, before the Pakistan men's side's departure for Manchester from the UAE capital on 25 June," the PCB said in a statement.

"The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges that were beyond the PCB's control will allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan's cricket calendar.

" The announcement has put to rest the speculation in recent days that the PSL was going to be moved to Sharjah.

Twenty matches remain to played in the PSL.

The PSL 6 was suspended on March 4 after the completion of just 14 games due to rising COVID-19 cases among players and officials.

"Players and player support personnel, who have completed the mandatory seven-day room isolation and returned three negative tests, are allowed to integrate with their sides and participate in training sessions," the PCB said.

"To make this schedule work in the best interest of the event, players, commercial partners and franchises, the PCB, in consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board, has agreed to delay the departure of Pakistan men's team from Abu Dhabi to 25 June.

" The team will arrive at Manchester, from where they will be transported to Derby for a mandatory room isolation period and training session.

The team will move to Cardiff on July 6 and play the first ODI there two days later.

PTI PDS PDS AH AH 06031825 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Super League covid 19 UAE PSL
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp