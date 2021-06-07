STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India's limited overs tour of Sri Lanka to be played between July 13 and 25

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25 and the venues for the the games are yet to be announced.

Published: 07th June 2021 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal and his teammates look on as Rohit Sharma waits for 3rd umpire'a decision on his dismissal during an ODI match

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal and his teammates look on as Rohit Sharma waits for 3rd umpire'a decision on his dismissal during an ODI match. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka between July 13 to 25, broadcaster Sony announced on Monday. Indian selectors are expected to pick plenty of fringe players for the limited overs tour with Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya in the fray for leading the side.

A fully-fit Shreyas Iyer is another captaincy option. Sony Sports announced the schedule via social media. "Indian waves will crash against the Sri Lankan shore with #JeetneKiZid," the channel tweeted with the schedule.

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. The venues for the the games are yet to be announced. It will be a rare occasion when two India squads will be playing in different countries at the same time.

The Virat Kohli-led side will be preparing for the five-match Test series against England at the same time. The Test squad is already in the UK for the World Test Championships final against New Zealand from June 18 while the England series begins on August 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Sri lanka IND vs SL Shreyas Iyer Shikhar Dhawan Hardik Pandya
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp