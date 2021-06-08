STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MCA Ombudsman to 'look into' Lalchand Rajput's complaints

On April 4, Rajput had appealed to Tahilramani to reinstate the erstwhile Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), which was headed by him.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput

Former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Cricket Association Ombudsman and Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) V Tahilramani has promised to look into to former India opener Lalchand Rajput complaint about reinstatement of Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

On April 4, Rajput had appealed to Tahilramani to reinstate the erstwhile Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), which was headed by him.

The 59-year-old Rajput, who played two Tests and four ODIs, headed the erstwhile CIC of the MCA, which comprised former India Test players Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe.

"This e-mail is to inform you that we have received your complaint dated 4th April 2021," Tahilramani wrote in an email to Rajput, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

"As the lockdown restrictions have partially eased in the city from today, we have resumed work in the office though in a limited capacity and your complaint will soon be looked into," the MCA Ombudsman further wrote.

Rajput in his plea had written that "Request for immediate actions till matter is fairly heard and resolved  To reinstate CIC, which was dissolved on 18th February 2021 till upcoming AGM."

Rajput, who is also the current Zimbabwe coach, also requested the appointment of the new CIC as "invalid".

".Declare the appointment of new CIC under the Chairmanship of Jatin Paranjpe invalid till next AGM via e-mail dated 20 February 2021, where such appointments are to be made as per MCA constitution ," Rajput had further stated in the petition.

A similar petition was made to the Ombudsman by Kulkarni, a former India speedster and it is understood that the MCA Ombudsman has also written to the former pacer on similar lines.

For the record, MCA had formed a new CIC headed by Jatin Paranjpe and comprising Vinod Kambli and Nilesh Kulkarni.

The three member committee conducted interviews for the Mumbai senior coach and then appointed former Mumbai player Amol Mazumdar as the head coach for the upcoming season.

However, two MCA Apex Council members Unmesh Khanvilkar and Ajinkya Naik had written seperate mails to the cricket bodies secretaries alleging that they were kept in the dark about Muzumdar's appointment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lalchand Rajput Tahilramani Cricket improvement committee
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp