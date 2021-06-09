STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC Test batting rankings: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma in top ten

Pant and Rohit are the joint-holders of the sixth spot in the batting rankings.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: New Zealand opening batsman Devon Conway on Wednesday entered the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings in the 77th position with a record 447 rating points, the highest for a New Zealand batsman on debut and the third-highest ever on debut.

India skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, and opener Rohit Sharma have held on to their fifth and sixth position respectively in the batting rankings. Pant and Rohit are the joint-holders of the sixth spot in the batting rankings.

29-year-old left-hander Conway, who scored 200 and 23 in the drawn first Test against England at Lord's, entered the list at two points less than RE Foster of England and one less than Kyle Mayers of the West Indies.

Foster had slammed 287 on debut against Australia in Sydney in 1903 for the record of 449 rating points, while Mayers had scored 40 and 210 not out in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong in February this year to log 448 points.Conway, who is currently ranked fourth in T20Is and 121st in ODIs, bettered the New Zealand mark of 440 rating points on Test debut by Lou Vincent against Australia at Perth in 2001.

Fast bowler Tim Southee is another one to make it big in the latest update to the men's weekly rankings, his second six-wicket haul at Lord's pushing him to a career-best third position while achieving the third-best rating points by a New Zealand bowler. He has gone up to 838 points, with only Richard Hadlee (909) and Neil Wagner (859) having achieved higher bowling points.

Among the England players, Rory Burns has moved up 21 places to 22nd position after his century in the first innings. while Ollie Pope (up to seven places to 52nd) and Dom Sibley (up 17 places to 55th) have also advanced among batsmen.

Mark Wood, who finished with four wickets in the match, has progressed from 48th to 42nd position and captain Joe Root is up to 82nd among bowlers. Debutant Ollie Robinson has entered the batting list in 91st position and the bowling list in 69th place. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishabh Pant Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp