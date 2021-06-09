Williamson struggles with elbow injury, Kiwis to rest pacers in second Test against England

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has sustained an injury to his left elbow during the first Test against England at Lord's and will be monitored by the medical team before taking a call on the eve of the second Test starting here on Wednesday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead also informed that left arm seamer Trent Boult is available for the second Test, while one of the fast bowlers will be rested for the Birmingham game.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is also out with a cut in his index finger.

'BlackCaps', the official twitter handle of New Zealand Cricket, headlined a Gary Stead update from Birmingham.

"Pace bowlers from Lord's won't all play 2nd Test. Trent Boult available & likely to return. Mitch Santner ruled out with his cut left index finger. Kane Williamson's left elbow injury being monitored & a decision to be made tomorrow," it tweeted.

The first Test ended in a draw.

With pacer Trent Boult now available for selection for the final match of the series, New Zealand can easily rest one of their other key bowlers -- Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson.

It won't be a surprise if more than one among them does not take field.

"They (bowlers) have all scrubbed up pretty well, but it doesn't necessarily mean they will play in the next match," New Zealand head coach Stead said ahead of the second match.

Matt Henry, Doug Bracewell and uncapped Jacob Duffy could be the replacements for the pacers.

"With an eye to the (WTC) final we want to make sure the key bowlers who we think will take part in that game are fresh, raring to go and ready for that first ball of the match versus India.

"We've got a squad of 20 obviously. So, a lot of guys have played Test cricket before. Matt Henry is here, Daryl Mitchell is here, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, there're guys in and around the squad who've played for us in the past."

"So, again, we're having those discussions with them about what's best for them given training loads, playing loads and readiness for that match," Stead said.