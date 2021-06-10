STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL franchises await clarity on overseas stars’ availability 

Although the BCCI has stated that IPL will resume in the gulf, it is yet to reveal the dates and there is uncertainty surrounding the availability of the overseas players. 

Published: 10th June 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

RCB bowler Kyle Jamieson

RCB bowler Kyle Jamieson (Photo| Twitter/ @IPL)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Even as the top brass of the BCCI, which went on a recce tour to the United Arab Emirates to finalise the plans to resume the suspended 2021 IPL, is back in India, franchises are still waiting for clarity on the tournament.

Although the BCCI has stated that IPL will resume in the gulf, it is yet to reveal the dates and there is uncertainty surrounding the availability of the overseas players. 

It is understood that the BCCI, after deliberations with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), wants to finish the IPL on October 15.

With T20 World Cup planning to start on the same weekend in the gulf, the officials are understood to be in talks.

With Friday being a closed holiday in the UAE, IPL wants to make use of the date as it plans to play the event in front of crowds.

As a result, the BCCI and the ICC are under discussions over the starting date of the T20 WC, with October 16 being the likely date to commence 16-team event. 

The biggest challenge in front of the BCCI is with regards to the availability of overseas players. Most of the teams, except South Africa, have a busy international calendar and the Caribbean Premier League is also running till September 19.

The BCCI has initiated talks with Cricket West Indies (CWI) to see if it can finish the CPL by September 12 or 14. That would ensure the availability of not just the Caribbean players but also those part of the CPL.

15 players who feature in the IPL are also part of the CPL and if CWI is not able to alter the dates, then at least a couple of teams may have to miss these players for the initial matches. 

The desperation is understandable as the England and Wales Cricket Board has clearly stated that it won’t release any of its players for the IPL.

There is still no clarity on the availability of Australian players.

Australia are scheduled to play West Indies and Bangladesh during the period and reports coming from Down Under suggest that several of their top stars like David Warner and Steve Smith will skip those series.

But whether they use the break to play for IPL remains to be seen.

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp