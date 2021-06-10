STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand's Watling ruled out of second Test against England with back injury

Wicketkeeper batsman Tom Blundell will take Watling's place in the side.

Published: 10th June 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

BJ Watling. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman BJ Watling was on Thursday ruled out of the ongoing second Test against England here after failing to recover from a sore back.

Wicketkeeper batsman Tom Blundell will take Watling's place in the side.

"The injury has troubled Watling in the past and although it has improved in the past 24 hours, it hasn't improved enough to be confident of him getting through a full Test behind the stumps," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old Watling, who has featured in 74 Tests, 28 ODIs and five T20Is for New Zealand, had announced that he will end his over-decade-long career in all forms of cricket after the World Test Championship final against India.

New Zealand will be without the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson as he too was also ruled out on the eve of the match on Wednesday to give much-needed rest to his "irritated" left elbow ahead of the WTC final.

The first match of the two-Test series against England ended in a draw.

After the second Test, the Blackcaps head to Southhampton for the WTC final, beginning June 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJ watling new zealand vs england
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp