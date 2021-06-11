STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID Impact: David Warner, Marcus Stoinis pull out of The Hundred

The upcoming tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh clash with The Hundred which is scheduled to be held between July and August. 

Published: 11th June 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Australian opener David Warner

Australian opener David Warner (Photo| AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Star Australian opener David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have pulled out of the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' as the England and Wales Cricket Board gears up for more withdrawals in wake of the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Warner and Stoinis, who returned home from COVID-ravaged India after the suspension of the IPL last month, were named in Australia's preliminary squads for the limited over tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh.

The upcoming tours clash with The Hundred which is scheduled to be held between July and August.

"It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of COVID means there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome," the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

"Replacement overseas players will be signed by Southern Brave, and we look forward to The Hundred showcasing world-class cricket this summer."

Warner and Stoinis had fetched a deal worth 100,000 pounds and 80,000 pounds respectively with the Southern Brave for The Hundred.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine too had pulled out, while Shaheen Afridi is also likely to withdraw after being named in Pakistan's T20I and Test squad for their tour of the Caribbean.

West Indies' swashbuckling allrounder Andre Russell too is likely to be unavailable for the first half of the tournament as he will be busy with their home T20I series against Australia and Pakistan.

Shadab Khan, who was included in Pakistan's T20I squad, is also set to skip at least the first half of the group stage of the tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner Marcus Stoinis The Hundred
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp