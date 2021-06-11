STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England pacer Ollie Robinson to take 'short break' from cricket after Twitter controversy

Robinson issued an apology for the posts he sent in 2012 and 2013, when he was in his late teens, which were unearthed and shared online on the day he made his Test debut against the Black Caps.

Published: 11th June 2021 09:58 AM

LONDON: Pace bowler Ollie Robinson has decided to take a short break from cricket.

The 27-year-old missed England's second Test against New Zealand after being suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation into historical racist and sexist tweets.

Robinson issued an apology for the posts he sent in 2012 and 2013, when he was in his late teens, which were unearthed and shared online on the day he made his Test debut against the Black Caps earlier this week.

A statement from the player's county, Sussex, announced: "After a difficult week, Ollie has decided to take a short break from the game to spend time with his young family."

Confirming Robinson would not be part of the Sussex squad for the team's opening two Vitality Blast fixtures against Gloucestershire and Hampshire, the statement continued: "Player and staff welfare - including mental health and wellbeing - is a priority for the club and, as such, Sussex Cricket fully supports Ollie in his decision.

"When he is ready to return, Ollie will be welcomed back to the club, where discussions with the remainder of the squad over the last week have made clear that he retains the support of all his Sussex team-mates.

"We remain in close contact with Ollie from a welfare perspective and will issue further updates on his availability at the relevant times."

