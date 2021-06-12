STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chance for youngsters to rise and make an impression

In the last 12 months or so, there has been lots of talk about India bench strength — the best in the world probably.

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In the last 12 months or so, there has been lots of talk about India bench strength — the best in the world probably. If you want proof, one look at the recently announced squad for the tour of Sri Lanka reveals more. Barring the five maiden players — Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chetan Sakariya and Ruturaj Gaikwad — who earned maiden call-ups, rest of the 15 have a collective experience of 478 ODIs and 325 T20s.

Just to put into perspective, Sri Lanka have played 858 ODIs from 1975 till date and 131 T20Is from 2006. Even within the Shikhar Dhawan-led side, which is picked for the three ODIs and T20Is starting next month, there is so much competition for places in the starting XI. Places cannot be taken for granted and with the T20 World Cup round the corner, it is a huge opportunity for players to create an impression in the island nation.

Krishnappa Gowtham

For instance, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy will hope to be India’s premier spinner in the ICC event. Similarly, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson will be fighting for the second wicket-keeper slot. Players like Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey among others will hope to get back into the team with their performances in Sri Lanka.

Most of the players for the Sri lanka tour have proved themselves at the IPL level, but excelling at the international arena is a different matter altogether. If the likes of Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Sakariya and Rana — provided they get an opportunity next month — can carry their IPL form to international cricket, they will surely be noticed by the selectors.

“If you are going to select a T20 World Cup team, it is a tough task for selectors. Some talent will be missed out. This Sri Lanka tour is a wonderful opportunity. We all know how good the talents have been performing in the recent past. Every cricketer will be keen to make the most out of the opportunity. The selection is not primarily based on IPL performances alone.

When you perform in international cricket, it is way, way bigger kind of recognition when it comes to World Cup selection. Each and every 40-odd members (both the squad in England and Sri Lanka) will hope to make it to the squad,” said former India pacer L Balaji. However, it will be interesting to see how the cricketers fare next month in Sri Lanka as they have been out of action ever since the IPL season got cancelled midway early May. The lockdown situation in the country has forced them indoors, meaning they have not had good hit at the nets. 

Comments

