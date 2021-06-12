STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ross Taylor puts New Zealand on top against England in second Test

It was an encouraging sign for New Zealand ahead of their appearance in next week's inaugural World Test Championship final against India at Southampton.

Published: 12th June 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Henry Nicholls

England's Stuart Broad (C) reacts as New Zealand's , left, and Ross Taylor run between the wickets. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Ross Taylor's 80 helped guide New Zealand into a first-innings lead over England in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

New Zealand were 326-5 at lunch on the third day, 23 runs ahead of England's 303.

The Blackcaps had the better of the session, scoring 97 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Tom Blundell was 24 not out after being dropped on nought by opposing wicket-keeper James Bracey.

Daryl Mitchell, one of six changes, including Blundell, to the New Zealand side that drew last week's first Test at Lord's, was unbeaten on three. 

New Zealand resumed on 229-3, a deficit of 74, after Will Young had been dismissed for 82 off the last ball of Friday's play when part-time off-spinner Dan Lawrence had him caught at short leg.

Taylor, was 46 not out after opener Devon Conway had followed his stunning 200 on debut in last week's drawn first Test at Lord's with 80.

The experienced Taylor completed just his second fifty in 15 Test innings when he swept Lawrence for four, his seventh boundary in 101 balls faced.

It was an encouraging sign for New Zealand ahead of their appearance in next week's inaugural World Test Championship final against India at Southampton.

Taylor, however, should have been out for 68 but a miscued hook off Stuart Broad was dropped by substitute Sam Billings at fine leg as England missed yet another chance.

England continued to endure a tough first hour, despite taking the new ball, with Bracey, fresh from his second duck in as many Tests, conceding nine byes.

Taylor's impressive innings ended, however, with New Zealand in sight of a first-innings lead, when he tried to attack Olly Stone but succeeded only in edging to Bracey.

New Zealand were then 292-4, with Taylor having missed out on a fourth Test century in England.

But Bracey's joy turned to despair three balls later when the relatively novice gloveman dropped new batsman Blundell after failing to hang to a low one-handed chance off Stone as he dived to his right.

But Bracey's see-saw match continued when Henry Nicholls a ball after being hit on the helmet by a Mark Wood bouncer, gloved down the legside on 21 and was well caught by the keeper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ross Taylor England vs New Zealand
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp