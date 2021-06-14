STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England wasn't at their strongest against New Zealand, says Australia Test skipper Tim Paine

Tim Paine said England wasn't at their strongest in the series against New Zealand and the Joe Root-led squad will be different in the Ashes this year.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Monday said England wasn't at their strongest in the series against New Zealand and the Joe Root-led squad will be different in the Ashes this year.

England lost the two-match Test series against New Zealand 0-1 after facing a defeat at the hands of the Kiwis in the second Test by eight wickets at Edgbaston.

"New Zealand are a good team. And secondly, I think if we are being realistic, it's a really different team England put on the field to what we're probably going to see in the Ashes. Keeping it in perspective it certainly wasn't England's strongest team," ESPNcricinfo quoted Paine as saying.

"We know when they come here they're going to get Ben Stokes, going to have Jofra Archer, they're probably going to play a spinner, and a few other guys particularly the all-rounders who really strengthen their side both ways. We know England are a better side than what they put up. So we'll take a little bit from it but don't read too much into it at the same time," he added.

Talking about the series review which was held after the defeat against India, Paine said: "We are all 100 per cent behind Justin Langer and the job he is doing. We had a team review at the end of the Indian series, which is a pretty common factor in professional sports. From Justin to our last player, everyone will get feedback they can improve on."

"We will go to the Gold Coast in a couple of weeks to delve a bit deeper into that... we are trying to create an environment to give people feedback. We obviously did not play as well as we (would have) liked against India and we all want to improve, from Justin down," he added.

Earlier, there were reports that some of the players in the Australian team were not happy with the coaching style of Langer and it was being said that Cricket Australia would have a word with the head coach. Australia will next square off against West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tim Paine England vs New Zealand England vs New Zealand Second Test England vs New Zealand Test Series England vs New Zealand Series
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp