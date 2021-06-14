Pakistan Super League: Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali opts to stay back in UAE and finish playing league

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Pakistan and Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali has decided to stay back in the UAE and continue to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he was initially supposed to take a flight back to Pakistan on the evening of June 13 due to a family issue.

Clarifying the situation, Hasan Ali in an official statement said: "I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife. She has assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career. Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6."

"I would like to thank Islamabad United for their support and understanding during this tough period. And would especially thank the fans for their prayers and support, they have given me strength through these tough times," he added.

Islamabad United owner, Ali Naqvi, said: "As with his initial intention Islamabad United will always support any personal decision that one of our family makes. It is fortunate for us that Hassan will be available for us through the rest of the tournament. But more importantly, we're happy that whatever issues there were have been resolved. We wish the very best to Hassan in every aspect of his life."

Earlier, Ali had decided to miss the remaining games of the PSL season six "due to family concerns." Islamabad United is currently at the top of the PSL standings after a win over Lahore Qalandars.