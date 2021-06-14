STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Super League: Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali opts to stay back in UAE and finish playing league

Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali has decided to stay back in the UAE and continue to play in the Pakistan Super League.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali

Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Pakistan and Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali has decided to stay back in the UAE and continue to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he was initially supposed to take a flight back to Pakistan on the evening of June 13 due to a family issue.

Clarifying the situation, Hasan Ali in an official statement said: "I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife. She has assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career. Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6."

"I would like to thank Islamabad United for their support and understanding during this tough period. And would especially thank the fans for their prayers and support, they have given me strength through these tough times," he added.

Islamabad United owner, Ali Naqvi, said: "As with his initial intention Islamabad United will always support any personal decision that one of our family makes. It is fortunate for us that Hassan will be available for us through the rest of the tournament. But more importantly, we're happy that whatever issues there were have been resolved. We wish the very best to Hassan in every aspect of his life."

Earlier, Ali had decided to miss the remaining games of the PSL season six "due to family concerns." Islamabad United is currently at the top of the PSL standings after a win over Lahore Qalandars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hasan Ali UAE Pakistan Super League PSL Pakistan Super League 2021 PSL 2021 Islamabad United
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp