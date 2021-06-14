STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We picked Ajinkya Rahane's brain on how to bat in the longer format: Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said the players picked the brains of Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the one-off Test match against England.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

India women's Test vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's Test vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: India women's Test vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday said the players picked the brains of men's Test team deputy Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the one-off Test match against England.

India and England women will lock horns in a one-off Test beginning June 16 at Bristol. After that, both sides will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is.

"I have not played much of red-ball cricket, I have played just two Tests. This time we got a chance to speak to Ajinkya Rahane, we picked his brain on how to bat in the longer format, mentally we are prepared. Even in the nets, we try to be in the right frame of mind. When you are happy, you play good cricket. We try to play to our strengths. We had an easy and friendly talk with Rahane, he is very experienced, we had a chance to talk to him and we did exactly that," said Harmanpreet during a virtual press conference.

Talking about the conditions in Bristol and if teen sensation Shafali Verma will play, Harmanpreet said: "We have just arrived at Bristol now, playing XI I cannot discuss. We always want Shafali Verma to play, she is someone who can dominate. We have not had the chance to see the wicket. "

"I know we did not get much time to prepare, we did not get enough time to practice but as players, we need to adapt. Wickets here are different, today and tomorrow, we need to do the needful to prepare ourselves. Well, it is totally different scenario when you play red-ball cricket, it is important to get used to the conditions. We did not get domestic games with the red ball, but in the coming years, we will get more red-ball games," she added.

Talking about Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet further said: "We have not tinkered with Shafali's game, if you talk about her technique then she can get disturbed because she is just 17, everyone tries to make the atmosphere nice for her, she was looking great at the nets."

When asked about the possible impact of Jhulan Goswami in the Test match, Harmanpreet said: "Well, Jhulan is someone who always takes the lead, she is always special for us. She will always give us breakthroughs whenever we need them. In Tests, you need breakthroughs, and you need someone who can deliver the wickets. I think she will be fantastic in this Test match as well."

"Head coach Ramesh Powar is someone who is always involved in the game, when you talk to him, you feel like you are playing a match. With him, I always get lots of information about the game," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane Harmanpreet Kaur India vs England India vs England Womens Test Indian Womens Cricket
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp