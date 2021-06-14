STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Yet to sink in: New Zealand batsman Devon Conway after heroic show against England

Devon Conway has said that his player-of-the-series performance that helped his side win its first Test series on English soil in 22 years is yet to sink in.

Published: 14th June 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand opening batsman Devon Conway has said that his player-of-the-series performance -- 306 runs across two Tests -- that helped his side win its first Test series on English soil in 22 years is yet to sink in.

"It is a great feeling and I think young guys like myself coming into the squad who haven't played a lot of Test cricket, it is good to come in and just express yourself. I had the support of senior guys like Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham. It is really good to just have that support, that trust," Latham told New Zealand Cricket.

"This (player of the series award) will take time to sink in. It is cherry on the top. To get the series win is very special," he added.

Conway, who is South African by birth and shifted to New Zealand in 2017 made his international debut in late 2020. The Test debut happened this month against England at Lord's and he marked his first career Test with a double century.

"It is a step-up (playing Tests). Mentally it is very taxing, you know you come up against pretty good opposition who know their craft really well. You know guys like Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. You know what they are doing. So it is a big step-up," added Conway.

"As a batsman, you face bowlers who have got great control. The mental side of the game is the biggest difference [between first-class cricket and Test matches].

"I really just want to represent New Zealand the best way I can. Very good feeling, so very happy how things have unfolded," said Conway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devon Conway New Zealand vs England New Zealand vs England Second Test New Zealand Vs England Test Series New Zealand vs England Series
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp