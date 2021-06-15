STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Test series win over England won't count for much in WTC final: Trent Boult

The New Zealand team arrived in Southampton on Tuesday for the inaugural World Test Championship final, starting June 18 at the Ageas Bowl.

Published: 15th June 2021 12:35 PM

New Zealand's Trent Boult, center, reacts as England captain Joe Root, right, and James Bracey run between the wickets to score. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand's Test-series victory over England would not count for much when they will clash with India in the WTC final, Black Caps pacer Trent Boult said on Tuesday.

New Zealand beat hosts England by eight wickets in the second Test to take the series 1-0.

Tom Latham led the side in the absence of Kane Williamson, who is now available for the WTC final.

"I don't think it counts for much. Good preparation, and good for everyone to have a hitout and get some time under their belt," said Boult who himself made a return to competitive cricket with match figures of 6-119 in the second Test.

Boult had missed the first Test as he joined the squad late in England.

"Just really looking forward to this week, can't wait, and hopefully we can continue on our good form," Bolt added.

The 31-year-old, who has played 73 Test for New Zealand, said he expects a bit of banter between the rival players since they are all familiar with each other due to the Indian Premier League.

Boult plays for the IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"It's a little bit different, (we've seen) a few IPL players and guys we're familiar with from certain teams. I haven't seen any of my fellow Mumbai Indians yet and I'm sure there will be a bit of banter and a few smiles shared.

"Obviously with social distancing everyone is keeping their distance and it's one of those unique situations," he said.

