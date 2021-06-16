STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Two India squads playing in different locations may continue if COVID challenges persist: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

Virat Kohli has already spoken about the need to give players a break from the bubble life besides managing their workload.

Published: 16th June 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Cricket Team

Indian Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India fielding two different squads in different locations due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic can become a norm as it allows more bilateral cricket and some respite to all-format players from bio-bubble fatigue, said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Wednesday.

In a rare instance, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading a second string Indian team in Sri Lanka next month when the Virat-Kohli-led side will be in the UK ahead of the Tests against England.

Kohli has already spoken about the need to give players a break from the bubble life besides managing their workload.

"It is a definite possibility that India could play another limited overs tour with a younger squad while the main team players are playing elsewhere or need a break. The COVID-19 related restrictions also need to be factored in," Dhumal told PTI.

"It (two India squads) also shows the solid bench strength of the Indian team and gives us an opportunity to organise more bilateral cricket and help other boards which are facing financial challenges amid the pandemic."

"It is imperative to come up with new ideas to deal with the loss of bilateral cricket that has happened over the last 18 months," he said.

India have picked as many as six uncapped players for the Sri Lanka tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals from July 13.

All games will be played in Colombo.

Talking about women's cricket, for which BCCI has often faced criticism, Dhumal said the board is taking all the necessary steps to grow the game in the country.

"Women's cricket has come a long way after it came under the aegis of BCCI. The sport will grow even more in the future and the board will leave no stone unturned to give more exposure and opportunity to budding women cricketers," he asserted.

"The board has already made a conscious attempt to give them substantial game time before the World Cup (next year) with tours of England and Australia lined up.

"We are also really happy to see them playing Tests again and wish the players the very best."

However, he said it would be tough to slot in the Women's Challenge during the IPL as the team is scheduled to play three ODIs, a pink ball Test and three T20s in Australia from September 19 when the second half of IPL begins.

The players will also have to do a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Australia.

"With the way schedule stands, it is tough to find a window for the Women's Challenge during the IPL," said Dhumal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Dhumal BCCI Indian Cricket
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp